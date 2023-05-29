Re: Ancient Sequence (Thursday after Pentecost)

ERONICA MORENO recently published a fascinating article called: Terrific Pentecost Hymn You’ve Not Heard Before! Basically, Veronica spoke about the ancient Sequence for Pentecost Thursday called: Qui Procédis Ab Utróque. Veronica provided quite a bit of information. For example, she posted a PDF organ accompaniment—99 pages!—by HENRI POTIRON (professor at the Gregorian Institute in Paris) which contains an accompaniment for that Sequence. Veronica also provided a peerless metrical translation by MONSIGNOR RONALD KNOX, which is #710 in the Brébeuf Portal. She also posted rehearsal videos, a mediæval manuscript, background for the ALLES IST AN GOTTES SEGEN tune, and other interesting items.

FSSP Priest Enters! • A member of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter saw the article and was inspired to create—for the first time in history—a literal translation into English:

Qui procédis ab utróque,

Genitóre Genitóque,

Páriter Paráclite.

Redde linguas eloquéntes,

Fac fervéntes in te mentes

Flamma tua dívite. Thou who procedest equally from each,

Father and Son,

O Paraclete:

render tongues rich in speech,

make minds glow for thee

through thy lavish flame. Amor Patris Filiíque,

Par ambórum et utríque

Compar et consímilis.

Cuncta reples, cuncta foves,

Astra regis, caelum moves,

Pérmanens immóbilis. Love of the Father and Son,

equal of both, and to each

matched and alike:

all thou fillest, all thou tendest,

stars thou rulest, heaven thou movest,

all unmoving thou remaining. Lumen carum, lumen clarum,

Internárum tenebrárum

Éffugans calíginem.

Per te mundi sunt mundáti:

Tu peccátum, tu peccáti

Déstruis rubíginem. Light beloved, light radiant,

putting to flight the obscurity

of inward shadows:

the clean by thee are cleansed:

thou sin, and thou sin’s

rust destroyest. Veritátem notam facis,

Et osténdis viam pacis,

Et iter justítiae.

Perversórum corda vitas,

Et bonórum corda ditas

Múnere sciéntiae. Truth thou makest known,

thou showest both the way of peace

and the course of justice.

The hearts of the depraved thou shunnest,

and the hearts of the good thou enrichest

with the gift of knowledge. Te docénte nil obscúrum,

Te regénte nil impúrum

Sub tua praeséntia.

Gloriátur mens jucúnda

Per te laeta; per te munda

Gaudet consciéntia. With thy teaching naught is darksome,

with thy ruling naught is sullied

beneath thy gaze [lit. presence].

The cheerful mind glories,

gladdened by thee; made clean

by thee, conscience rejoices. Tu commútas eleménta:

Per te suam sacraménta

Habent efficáciam.

Tu nocívam vim repéllis,

Tu confútas et reféllis

Hóstium nequítiam. Elements thou convertest:

by thee do the sacraments

possess their power.

Harmful force thou drivest away,

thou restrainest and exposest

the wickedness of foes. Quando venis, corda lenis:

Quando subis, átrae nubis

Éffugit obscúritas.

Sacer ignis, cor fidélis

Intus uris, et a curis

Purgas, quando vísitas. When thou comest, thou softenest hearts:

when thou enterest, there flees

the dismal cloud’s darkness.

O hallowed fire, the faithful heart

thou burnest within, and from cares

thou clearest, when thou visitest. Mentes prius imperítas

Et sopítas et oblítas

Érudis et éxcitas.

Foves linguas, formas sonum;

Cor ad bonum facit pronum

A te data cáritas. Minds hitherto unaware,

both deadened and besmeared [or in another sense, deceived]

thou refinest and rousest.

Tongues thou tendest, speech thou shapest;

charity, given by thee,

makes the heart inclined to good. O juvámen oppressórum,

O solámen miserórum,

Páuperum refúgium.

Da contémptum terrenórum,

Ad amórem supernórum

Trahe desidérium.

Amen. O aid of the downtrodden,

O solace of the wretched,

haven of the poor:

grant [us] disregard of earthly things,

to the love of things above

draw [our] longing.

Amen.

Provenance • I believe this Sequence was mainly used in France. You can tell it’s relatively late as it’s written according to rhyme and stress-accent (QuaLitative), rather than long and short syllables (QuanTitative). For more on this, cf. my 2016 article: The “Long & Short” of Latin Hymns.

