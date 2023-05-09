A VESPERS ACCOMPANIMENT BOOKLET (20 pages) for this coming Sunday—the 5th Sunday after Easter—can now be downloaded. Those who sing Vespers exactly as given in the ANTIPHONALE ROMANUM will notice that all five psalms for Eastertide are sung according to the exact same tone with the exact same differentiæ. Can someone explain why this is? It can get pretty monotonous. Cardinal Newman hated it, and longed to get back to singing the TONUS PEREGRINUS. Needless to say, one can always replace the tones with fauxbourdon, polyphony, and so forth.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.