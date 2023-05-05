PDF Download • “Vespers Accompaniment Booklet” (Fifth Sunday after Easter) — 20 pages

ATHER ROBERT SKERIS always had one question: “What does his choir sound like?” He was drawing a distinction between how easy it is to talk or write about church music as opposed to how quickly a choir director’s flaws and shortcomings are revealed the instant his choir starts singing in real life. To recruit, teach, inspire, and retain volunteer choir members is no easy task! Anybody can go on the internet and spend hours tearing others down. But only those who stand in front a choir in real life—producing music each week with volunteers—realize the difference between THEORY and PRACTICE.

Never Forget! • Readers would be shocked if they saw some of the hateful comments we’ve received over the years. This is to be expected. Never forget that 90% of people who make nasty comments online are miserable, lonely, bored people in real life. About twenty years ago, my friend David Hughes said to me: “Real choirmasters have no time for internet drama; they’re too busy making music.” He was correct.

Concrete Example • Accompanying VESPERS on the organ is a good example. Most organists can easily accompany VESPERS if they are alone; but accompanying an entire congregation in real life is a different story. There are so many variables at play. That is why I have been releasing the organ accompaniment booklets scores I create each week.

Jeff Is Criticized • Many have asked why I always wait to release these booklets. The truth is, I find them incredibly tedious to produce. Therefore, I’m usually behind schedule. However, in this instance, the FIFTH SUNDAY AFTER EASTER won’t occur until 14 May 2023 … so I’m actually ahead of schedule for once!

