6 May 2023 • FEEDBACK

Examples of comments we recently received, from all over the globe: (1) “The Byrd composition your student sung was certainly beautiful. I cannot say how thankful I am for all that CCWATERSHED does in the world of sacred music. The videos, and recorded audios and newsletters are wonderful and beautiful. When you said that most readers don’t look at the single voices ideos, I can agree that they are missing out! your lovely videos have helped me so much in learning my parts! I am 13 years old and have been singing in my parishes little schola cantorum for almost a year. CCWATERSHED has been such a help!” (2) “Just wanted to say you have a beautiful website and I appreciate your dedication to beautiful music…stay positive!” (3) “You people at CCWATERSHED, in your charity, are doing so much more good for the Church than OCP, GIA and the rest who are profiting. And because you don’t charge, you will not have the receipts or record book to see just how many of the seeds you’ve thrown have actually taken root and grown (apart from the occasional testimonial.) Though the tide is turning and a longing for the sacred is growing, the fact still remains that so many people frequent your website to begin with is a GREAT sign of hope and promise.” (4) “My choir would not survive without CCWATERSHED or the rehearsal videos.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.