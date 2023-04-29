Photograph • Pope Saint Paul VI Distributes Holy Communion (Kneeling, On The Tongue)

An anonymous Twitter account has shared this fascinating photograph from 1965:

(1) Notice the pope gives Holy Communion to those who kneel.

(2) Notice the pope gives Holy Communion to those who receive on the tongue.

(3) Notice an assistant holds the scotula (“hand-candle” or “bugia”).

(4) Notice a priest, wearing the stole, holds the paten.

N THE PAST, I have mentioned something important, which took place on 2 March 1965. The cardinal (appointed by Pope Saint Paul VI) who was in charge of all the post-conciliar liturgical reforms published an article in which he revealed what he felt were the two most serious liturgical abuses. In his opinion, they were: (A) Communion in the hand; (B) the Canon said audibly. [For the full citation, cf. page 630 of the Campion Missal, Third Edition.] These days, however, certain church leaders accuse others of “not accepting Vatican II.” They claim that accepting Vatican II means contradicting the specific mandates of Vatican II. [It makes no sense, but that’s what they say.] Nobody questions them! Nobody asks them to explain such a glaring contradiction. That’s because such people control who is allowed to speak to them. When people ask serious questions, they are ignored—even though the self-same people talk about “accompaniment” and “dialogue” and “giving a voice to the marginalized.”

Simple Question • My question is simple. How can Catholics who agree with the cardinal in charge of the post-conciliar reforms be accused of “resisting” Vatican II? It makes no sense. It’s a reminder that many in the Church are corrupt. We are called to pray and offer sacrifice for our church leaders. Some of them need to repent. And I know that all of us—myself included—need to remember our own guilt before the Lord.

