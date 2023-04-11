Corpus Christi Watershed

“Repugnant Pairing” (In My View)

We have spoken many times about the common tunes contained in the Saint Jean de Brébeuf Hymnal. I have suggested that these “shared melodies” are crucial for any director attempting to build a serious choral program in today’s environment. However, I’ve also said hymn pairings must be done with great sensitivity. Take a look at this Easter pairing from a Catholic hymnal (which shall remain nameless). Do you agree that such a pairing—viz. an Easter text with a Christmas tune—is unsatisfactory?

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

