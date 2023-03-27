PDF Download • “Organ Accompaniment Booklet” (Passion Sunday Vespers) — 24 pages

5th Sunday of Lent (“Passion Sunday”) Vespers Booklet:

HE exciting new Campion Missal, 3rd edition (Sophia Institute Press, 2022) resurrected a pristine—extremely rare—translation of the “Old Holy Week” by Monsignor Knox, including a spectacular version of the Ordo Missae (IMPRIMATUR: 24 November 1950). Ronald Knox was a famous theologian, who distinguished himself at Oxford by his astonishing knowledge of many languages: Latin, Greek, Aramaic, Hebrew, and so on. Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, in his Life of Christ (1958), declared: “Of the many translations of Scripture, we have chosen the Knox translation as the best.” The following excerpt from VESPERS yesterday provides an opportunity to compare and contrast with the Douay. Here’s the Latin version:

Douay-Rheims Translation (Challoner) is as follows:

But Christ, being come an high Priest of the good things to come, by a greater and more perfect tabernacle not made with hand, that is, not of this creation: Neither by the blood of goats, or of calves, but by his own blood, entered once into the holies, having obtained eternal redemption.

Here is the Knox translation:

Meanwhile, Christ has taken his place as our high priest, to win us blessings that still lie in the future. He makes use of a greater, a more complete tabernacle, which human hands never fashioned; it does not belong to this order of creation at all. It is his own blood, not the blood of goats and calves, that has enabled him to enter, once for all, into the sanctuary; the ransom he has won lasts for ever.

Sample Pages Galore • Tons of sample pages from the new CAMPION MISSAL can be downloaded at this link. It’s certinly the only book I know of containing both the 1950 Holy Week and the 1962 Holy Week—which means no matter what the priest does (in the Extraordinary Form), you’re good to go.

