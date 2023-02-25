Eleven (11) Rare Lenten Hymns You’ve Not Sung!

ATHER ADRIAN FORTESCUE was (rightly) considered the preëminent scholar of the Catholic world until Knox. Speaking of an ancient hymn, he once wrote: “Where could anyone find a better evening hymn than this, coming right down from the catacombs? Our hymnbooks know nothing of such a treasure as this, and give us pages of poor sentiment in doggerel lines by some tenth-rate modern versifier.” What is Father Fortescue talking about? What are some ancient hymns with powerful texts? Can they be sung by Catholics in English? Let me see if I can explain, with concrete examples.

Example: “Ex More Docti Mystico”

If you like to sing in Latin, you can sing the Matins hymn for Lent: EX MORE DOCTI MYSTICO. As you can see, the words (“lyrics”)—which come from the sixth century—are quite beautiful:

* * PDF Download • “Ex More Docti Mystico” (LENT)

—6th-century Matins hymn during the holy season of Lent.

To sing it in English, you can use a splendid melody called “BRESSANI,” as shown here:

If you don’t like that melody, you can try “SAXONY,” as shown here:

If you don’t like either of those, you can try the “EISENACH” melody, as shown here:

Example: “O Sol Salutis Intimis”

Another ancient hymn is called “O Sol Salutis Intimis”—but until the revisions of Pope Urban VIII it was called “Jam Christe Sol Justitiae.” Here it is in Latin, with a literal English translation:

* * PDF Download • “O Sol Salutis” (LENT)

—The ancient name for this hymn is “Jam Christe Sol Justitiae.”

If you choir knows the “EISENACH” melody, you can sing it in English:

Another wonderful melody for that hymn was composed by Orlando Gibbons (d. 1625)

Example: “Vexilla Regis Prodeunt”

One of the greatest of all hymns is the VEXILLA REGIS by Bishop Venantius Fortunatus, who lived in the sixth century:

* PDF Download • VEXILLA REGIS PRODEUNT

—Pope Urban VIII modified some of the verses in this hymn.

It can be sung in English using the “BRESSANI” melody:

Another beautiful Englished setting is the “AGINCOURT” tune:

If you already taught your choir how to sing the “EISENACH” tune, you can use that one:

Conclusion • The Brébeuf Hymnal has more Lenten hymns than any other Catholic hymn book. You owe it to yourself—and your congregation—to investigate this resource!

