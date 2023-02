To help my volunteer choir members learn, I have attempted to record all the vocal parts for Justorum Animae, composed for SOPRANO, ALTO, and BASS. It’s from a brilliant collection by Kevin Allen called Matri Divinae Gratiae. You can hear my attempt by visiting this website and scrolling down to “Justorum Animæ.” My singers really love these pieces!

