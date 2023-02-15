PDF • 2014 Dissertation: “Plainchant Influence on the Liturgical Music of Dr. Marier” (324 pages)

HIS YEAR, the Sacred Music Symposium is dedicated to Dr. Theodore Marier (d. 2001), and will close with a lecture on his life and music, presented by Richard J. Clark, who currently serves as Director of Music for the Archdiocese of Boston, where Dr. Marier founded a famous choir school in Harvard Square. You should consider attending this year’s Symposium. I can’t reveal all the details yet, but I can assure you: it will be unforgettable. While I personally never met him, Ted Marier seems to have been a Christian husband and father filled with the Lord’s joy. He also “put his money where his mouth is.” That is to say, Dr. Theodore Marier conducted church music in real life, as opposed to just talking about it. Indeed, our Symposium has distinguished itself by its presenters, who (like Marier) have spent their lives conducting choirs in real life.1

Magnificent Dissertation • Our organization has been given permission to post an absolutely magnificent doctoral dissertation by Dr. William Atwood, Diocesan Director of Music for the Diocese of Bridgeport Connecticut. This treatise is a “must read” for anyone who cares about liturgical music in the Catholic Church. Its official title is: “The Influence of Plainchant on the Liturgical Music of Theodore Marier.” However, its 324 pages do much more than simply look at Marier’s music:

* PDF Download • MARIER DISSERTATION (2014)

—“The Influence of Plainchant on the Liturgical Music of Theodore Marier” • 324 pages.

An example of the way Dr. Marier incorporated plainsong:

Summary Of Marier’s Life • In his dissertation, Dr. William Atwood mentions an excellent tribute to Dr. Marier, written by the legendary Dr. Robert A. Skeris. You can download that tribute here:

* PDF Download • TRIBUTE TO MARIER

—Written by his friend, Monsignor Robert Skeris.

1 Please note: I’m not saying it’s wrong to write articles about authentic sacred music. What I’m saying is this: writing articles is one thing, whereas standing in front of a parish choir in real life is something else entirely. Only those who have stood in front of a parish choir in real life can understand the unique challenges this presents.

