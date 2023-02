Once, after Mass, my pastor said he really loved the hymn we did. I said: โ€œFather, that’s Holy God, We Praise Thy Nameโ€”you never heard it before?โ€ He replied: โ€œBut the way you did it was terrific. For once, it didn’t sound like a funeral dirge!โ€ Last Sunday, our volunteer choir sang that hymn. I think the tempo was just about right โ€ฆ but what do you think?

