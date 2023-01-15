PDF Download • “Organ Accompaniment Booklet” (25 pages) — Vespers, 2nd Sunday after Epiphany

HEN THE CIVIL WAR began, Ulysses S. Grant was at his lowest ebb, having failed miserably at everything he’d ever attempted in life. He was a depressed drunkard who had been thrown out of the military, and—having ruined every business venture he ever touched—was working for his father selling ladies’ hats in Galena, Illinois. Just a few years later, however, Grant would accept the surrender of the legendary Robert E. Lee at Appomattox. The lesson? Things can turn around very quickly in life. I may be crazy, but I feel that soon the world of sacred music will come roaring back! I feel that Catholics are sick of irreverent, goofy, secular music at Mass. The only thing stopping such a revolution—in my humble opinion—is that we are still divided, “tending our own gardens.” But that won’t last much longer. The internet is putting good people in touch with one another.

Accompaniment Booklet • I prepared this ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT BOOKLET (25 pages) for tomorrow’s Vespers (Second Sunday after Epiphany). I thought you might like to see it. By releasing things like this, we hope to provide other church musicians with inspiration and ideas:

* PDF Download • ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT (25 Pages)

—Vespers: “2nd Sunday after Epiphany” • Organ Accompaniment Booklet.

Tempus Epiphaniæ • Speaking of EPIPHANIA DOMINI, Ms. Eleanor Parker has posted an English “Book of Hours” (circa 1350AD) with exquisite illustrations depicting the entire narrative of the Magi and King Herod, in a series of pictures running across the bottom:

We begin with one king:

…plus two kings:

…equals three kings:

The Magi encounter the shepherds, who point the way to Bethlehem:

When we turn the page, they are arriving at Herod’s castle:

They tell Herod the purpose of their quest:

Troubled by what the Magi have told him, Herod sends letters gathering the “chief priests and scribes of the people”:

And they point out to him the prophecies which tell that Christ is to be born in Bethlehem:

Meanwhile, the Magi find the child and present their gifts, but are quickly warned by an angel—while sleeping still wearing their crowns!—to flee:

“They departed into their own country by another way,” and that’s the last we see of them. But Joseph is also warned by an angel:

…and takes his family to Egypt:

Learning that the Magi set sail from Tarsus, Herod orders the ships there to be burnt:

Having failed in his pursuit, he sends out his knights to kill children under two years old:

Katérva matrum pérsonat

conlísa deflens pígnora,

quorum tyránnus mília

Christo sacrávit víctimam.

And we see the massacre of the children, their mothers struggling against the soldiers:

This story is told on the very first pages of the Brébeuf hymnal—in Latin with a literal English translation—by the ABECEDARIUS, which is a very important Alphabetical Hymn by Caelius Sedulius, a Christian Poet who lived in the 5th century.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.