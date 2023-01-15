Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

PDF Download • “Organ Accompaniment Booklet” (25 pages) — Vespers, 2nd Sunday after Epiphany

·

HEN THE CIVIL WAR began, Ulysses S. Grant was at his lowest ebb, having failed miserably at everything he’d ever attempted in life. He was a depressed drunkard who had been thrown out of the military, and—having ruined every business venture he ever touched—was working for his father selling ladies’ hats in Galena, Illinois. Just a few years later, however, Grant would accept the surrender of the legendary Robert E. Lee at Appomattox. The lesson? Things can turn around very quickly in life. I may be crazy, but I feel that soon the world of sacred music will come roaring back! I feel that Catholics are sick of irreverent, goofy, secular music at Mass. The only thing stopping such a revolution—in my humble opinion—is that we are still divided, “tending our own gardens.” But that won’t last much longer. The internet is putting good people in touch with one another.

Accompaniment Booklet • I prepared this ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT BOOKLET (25 pages) for tomorrow’s Vespers (Second Sunday after Epiphany). I thought you might like to see it. By releasing things like this, we hope to provide other church musicians with inspiration and ideas:

*  PDF Download • ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT (25 Pages)
—Vespers: “2nd Sunday after Epiphany” • Organ Accompaniment Booklet.

PDF Download • “Organ Accompaniment Booklet” (25 pages) — Vespers, 2nd Sunday after Epiphany

Tempus Epiphaniæ • Speaking of EPIPHANIA DOMINI, Ms. Eleanor Parker has posted an English “Book of Hours” (circa 1350AD) with exquisite illustrations depicting the entire narrative of the Magi and King Herod, in a series of pictures running across the bottom:

We begin with one king:

…plus two kings:

…equals three kings:

The Magi encounter the shepherds, who point the way to Bethlehem:

When we turn the page, they are arriving at Herod’s castle:

They tell Herod the purpose of their quest:

Troubled by what the Magi have told him, Herod sends letters gathering the “chief priests and scribes of the people”:

And they point out to him the prophecies which tell that Christ is to be born in Bethlehem:

Meanwhile, the Magi find the child and present their gifts, but are quickly warned by an angel—while sleeping still wearing their crowns!—to flee:

“They departed into their own country by another way,” and that’s the last we see of them. But Joseph is also warned by an angel:

…and takes his family to Egypt:

Learning that the Magi set sail from Tarsus, Herod orders the ships there to be burnt:

Having failed in his pursuit, he sends out his knights to kill children under two years old:

Katérva matrum pérsonat
conlísa deflens pígnora,
quorum tyránnus mília
Christo sacrávit víctimam.

And we see the massacre of the children, their mothers struggling against the soldiers:

This story is told on the very first pages of the Brébeuf hymnal—in Latin with a literal English translation—by the ABECEDARIUS, which is a very important Alphabetical Hymn by Caelius Sedulius, a Christian Poet who lived in the 5th century.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.