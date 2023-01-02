Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

2 January 2023 • FEEDBACK

Dear Mr. Ostrowski; I must politely disagree with your friend who said “absolutely nobody cares” about the rare books you share on the blog. The fact is, your raw enthusiasm for these resources teaches me (and presumably others) to care. I admit that sometimes the angles from which you present them—the amount of context, or lack thereof—can come off as a bit esoteric and eclectic … but this serves as an invitation to learn and research. And, more importantly, the resources themselves often contain gems that are worth hanging on to, regardless of whether or not I’m “in the know.” You are a good teacher, even from the podium known as “blogging.” Please carry on!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

