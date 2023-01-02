2 January 2023 • FEEDBACK

Dear Mr. Ostrowski; I must politely disagree with your friend who said “absolutely nobody cares” about the rare books you share on the blog. The fact is, your raw enthusiasm for these resources teaches me (and presumably others) to care. I admit that sometimes the angles from which you present them—the amount of context, or lack thereof—can come off as a bit esoteric and eclectic … but this serves as an invitation to learn and research. And, more importantly, the resources themselves often contain gems that are worth hanging on to, regardless of whether or not I’m “in the know.” You are a good teacher, even from the podium known as “blogging.” Please carry on!

