“Requiescat In Pace” • Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

T WOULD BE DIFFICULT to think of anyone who did more good for the Catholic Church over the last 50 years than Josef Cardinal Ratzinger, formerly known as POPE BENEDICT XVI. He was brave, yet gentle. He was brilliant, yet humble. Like his predecessor, Pope Saint Pius X, Ratzinger thought of—and accepted—the papacy as a CROSS. I’m sure our readers will join in praying for the repose of the soul of this holy cleric, who died at age 95 on 31 December 2022.

Remembering Him • And please feel free to download this beautiful sketch of Cardinal Ratzinger—wearing cardinal’s mozzetta and biretta circa 1988—which was commissioned by Corpus Christi Watershed in November of 2015:

*  PDF Download • ORIGINAL SKETCH
—Cardinal Ratzinger circa 1988 • Commissioned by Corpus Christi Watershed.

