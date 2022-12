Dr. Aaron James, who earned a double doctorate, has stated publicly that the Saint Jean de Brébeuf Hymnal does a wonderful job explaining—by means of gorgeous color plates—the difference between the “Pre-Urbanite” hymns and those which were modified by Pope Urban VIII (d. 1644). Dr. James calls the Brébeuf treatment of the urbanite reform “a model of clarity.”

