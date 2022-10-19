PDF Download • Plainchant on 5 lines!

I can’t think of better way to learn Gregorian chant than to download this 651-page PDF file, containing the marvelous Gregorian Vesperale (1915) by Father Karl Weinmann (d. 1929) printed on five lines. If you accompany Vespers directly from the plainsong notation, this makes life easy! It’s also fun to compare the Gregorian chant inside this Weinmann book to the plainsong accompaniments by Flor Peeters and his team.

