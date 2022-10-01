Corpus Christi Watershed

“Released” • A Eucharistic Hymn You’ll Love!

UNCTILIOUS. The editors of the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal have been accused of being “punctilious” because they avoided Protestant translations.1 Rather, the committee selected outstanding translations by Catholic priests, bishops, and laymen. But the Brébeuf policy was wise, because many Protestant translators surreptitiously mutilate the texts whenever they disagree with Catholic theology. For instance, in the following—which is the oldest known Eucharistic hymn—a Protestant writer named Mr. Rambach “suppressed the third verse, as it seemed to speak too emphatically regarding the sacrament of the Eucharist.” The verse we’re speaking about says: Hoc sacraménto córporis et sánguinis omnes exúti ab inférni fáucibus. (In the few cases where the Brébeuf committee did allow a Protestant translation, an FSSP priest made sure it did not pervert authentic Catholic teaching.)

Oldest Known Eucharistic Hymn • Page 444 of the Brébeuf Hymnal gives a literal translation of the SANCTI VENITE, which Father Adrian Fortescue described as “the oldest known Latin Eucharistic Hymn.” The Book of Armagh, which was written in 807AD, contains a notice of the SANCTI VENITE, and Dr. James Henthorn Todd says: “This curious notice is valuable from its antiquity, and proves beyond all reasonable doubt that the hymn was known, and its recitation enjoined as a pious practice, as early as the close of the eight century in Ireland.” After the Brébeuf Hymnal gives the literal translation, numerous settings are provided (in English and Latin). Here is one:

MRehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #475.

Ancient Manuscript • According to the Brébeuf Hymnal, the text comes from the BANGOR ANTIPHONALE, “which was composed at Bangor Abbey, an Irish monastery founded in 552AD.” You can examine this fascinating page:

*  PDF Download • “Sáncti Veníte” (7th century?)

Not Exhaustive • The Brébeuf editors included more translations and melodies for SANCTI VENITE than any other hymnal—and it’s not even close. That being said, no book can contain everything! Here’s a beautiful translation by Denis Florence MacCarthy (d. 1882), a famous Irish poet:

MDraw nigh, ye holy ones, draw nigh
Mand take the body of the Lord,
Mand drink the sacred blood outpoured,
Mby which redeemed, ye shall not die.

MO saved from justice and the rod
Mby this divinest flesh and blood,
Mby these made strong, in grateful mood
Mgive thanks and praises unto God.

MBy this, O blessèd news to tell,
Mthe sacrament of flesh and blood,
Mhave all been rescued from the flood:
Mthe flood of death, the pains of hell.

MThe giver of salvation, he
Mthe Christ, the Son of God above,
Mrestored unto his Father’s love
Mthe world, by blood and by the tree.

MFor all, of every clime and coast,
Mthe Lord is offered up to heav’n,
Mfor all the sacrifice is giv’n,
Mhimself at once the priest and host.

MRead well the story, through and through,
Mof victims bleeding at the shrine,
Mtypes of a myst’ry more divine,
Mand shadows of a truth more true.

MThe bounteous giver of all light,
Mthe Savior of the human race,
Ma special glory and a grace
Mdoth give his saints who fear his might.

MApproach ye all, with fond and pure
Mbelieving hearts, and for his sake
Mthe gage of your salvation take,
Myour soul’s physician and its cure.

MThe guardian of the saints, the Lord
Mby whom ye move, and breathe, and live,
Meternal life doth largely give
Mto those believing in his word.

MThe bread of heav’n he doth bestow
Mon hungry souls about to sink;
Mthe thirsty he permits to drink
Mfrom out a living fountain’s flow.

MThe source and stream, the first and last,
Me’en Christ the Lord, who died for men,
Mnow comes: but he will come again
Mto judge the world when time hath passed.

This translation is found in a fascinating book by Father James Gaffney—which you can download from Google books—called The Ancient Irish Church (Dublin, 1863).

1 To be honest, it wasn’t a difficult choice. The offerings by Roman Catholic poets—such as Monsignor Knox, Prior Aylward, Father Fitzpatrick, Father Popplewell, Father Hopkins, Father Southwell, Sir Thomas More, Father Fortescue, and so forth—are so fine, it’s difficult to understand why most Catholic hymnals pass them over.

