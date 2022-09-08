“Pronouncing the Responses at Mass” • Phonetic Booklet for Altar Boys (Latin Mass)

ALCYON. The halcyon days of my life were unquestionably when I was an Altar boy serving Mass. Those were the moments I was happiest and (I suspect) holiest. I especially enjoyed the weekday Masses on evenings in the countryside; they were spectacularly peaceful. I served so frequently, I was appointed as M.C. (“Master of Ceremonies”) while still in my teens.1

A Boy’s Gift • When I was a boy, someone gave me a ‘cheat sheet’ for Altar servers with phonetic pronunciation underneath each word. That was one of the most useful gifts I ever received, and it helped me commit to memory the required responses for serving at the Altar. We have attempted to create something resembling what I had back in those days:

* Softcover • “LOW MASS: Making the Responses” (33 pages)

—Eligible for AMAZON PRIME • For Training Altar Boys • Traditional Latin Mass.

Stumbling Blocks • We have tried to clearly indicate common stumbling blocks, such as the infamous ‘changing endings’ in the CONFITEOR: “beáto Joánni Baptístae” vs. “beátum Joánnem Baptístam.” Etc.

Help Them Along! • This would make a splendid Christmas gift for boys attempting to learn their Mass responses. In today’s world, young boys need all the help they can get. Please consider giving them a helping hand!

1 I was given the unforgettable opportunity to serve as M.C. when the Superior General of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter—FATHER JOSEF BISIG—visited from Switzlerland. Several years later, I was chosen to serve as M.C. for his successor, FATHER ARNAUD DEVILLERS.

