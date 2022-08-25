“New Gregorian Chant Project” • Part 2

SYCHOLOGISTS warn against giving just one example. Suppose ‘Bobby’ wants to lose weight for multiple reasons, including: (1) fitting into clothing better; (2) feeling better about himself; (3) avoiding serious health issues; (4) attracting a wife. Then, suppose Bobby says: “One reason I’m losing weight is to fit into clothing.” According to psychologists—and they are correct—most readers will assume Bobby only cares about fitting into clothing because that was all he mentioned. Below, I give some reasons why I prefer the official rhythm … but these are only a few reasons!

Here’s the newest installment for the New Gregorian Chant Project (which you’ll be hearing a lot about over the next ten months):

* PDF Download • 12th Sunday after Pentecost

—Dedicated to the authentic Gregorian rhythm of the Catholic Church.

The Authentic Rhythm • Some have speculated that I prefer the authentic rhythm “purely out of obedience.” It is true that Pope Pius X is my confirmation saint. It’s also true his intentions regarding the official rhythm were made clear (e.g. see Cardinal Martinelli’s letter dated 18 February 1910). But another reason I prefer the official rhythm is because—in my judgment—modifying the rhythm alters the music itself. In other words, I believe singing the Editio Vaticana the way it was intended to be sung makes better music. Furthermore, when congregations (or large groups of singers) attempt to add the thousands of extra elongations added by Dom Mocquereau, the chant becomes plodding, heavy, slow, and funereal. But the real reason I prefer the Editio Vaticana is that I’ve spent 20+ years examining the ancient plainsong manuscripts, and it seems impossible to justify elevating (“caring about”) two or three manuscripts but ignoring the powerful witness of 10,000 others. For twenty years, I’ve been asking the same question posed forcefully by Dom Eugène Cardine’s boss (when I was blessed to interview him over a period of several days). The question is, how does using a ‘Triplex’ make any sense over the notes of the Editio Vaticana, which is a CENTO edition? 1

Got Tired Of Asking • For twenty years, nobody has been able to answer this question—and I finally got tired of asking. The Editio Vaticana takes into consideration the full and complete manuscript tradition. It does not focus merely on two or three manuscripts because they’re cleaner. Nor does it focus only on two or three manuscripts because they’re more accessible. Nor does it focus on just two or three manuscripts because they’re more beautiful. In other words, just because a particular MS is cleaner, that doesn’t automatically make it “more important” than the other 10,000 manuscripts. Just because a particular MS is easy to access, that doesn’t de facto mean we can toss out the other 10,000 witnesses. Just because a particular MS was preserved with greater care, that doesn’t mean a responsible scholar will ignore the other 10,000 manuscripts.

Each Monastery Had Its Own ‘Style’ • Each monastery had its own handwriting, its own style of singing, and its own particular “tradition” of approaching plainsong. The Church under Pope Saint Pius X was wise to impose the Editio Vaticana, which is a CENTO. For example, consider this comparison PDF, which shows individual characteristics of a particular monastery (circa 1350AD). Using a ‘Triplex’ above such a manuscript would be absurd, just as it’s absurd to place a ‘Triplex’ (which favors two or three MSS) above the notes of the Editio Vaticana. Here’s an example of the Communion for the 12th Sunday after Pentecost from the 1300s:

Explore This Topic • Those intrigued by this topic are encouraged to explore these YouTube videos:



1 As Francis Henry Burgess (d. 1948) wrote: “The Vatican Edition is no mere reproduction of a local or partial tradition, but a CENTO resulting from an extended study and comparison of a host of manuscripts gathered from many places.”

