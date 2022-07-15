“Hymn For the Assumption” (15 August) • By Saint Robert Southwell, Priest & Martyr

F I TELL YOU my wife grows tons of strawberries in her garden, that doesn’t necessarily mean my wife does not grow raspberries, too. Similarly, if we have emphasized how accessible the hymn texts are in the Brébeuf hymnal, that doesn’t mean it excludes hymn texts which are intricate, cerebral, and “highbrow.” The Brébeuf hymnal contains those texts, as well. Below is an elegant text for the ASSUMPTION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY. It was written by a Jesuit martyr, Father Robert Southwell (d. 1595), whose published poetry was admired by William Shakespeare. The melody was composed by Kevin Allen, one of today’s leading composers when it comes to authentic church music.

M Rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #779.

Glum Reality: Most readers won’t click on the individual voice parts, and that makes me sad. When we post a “scandalous” liturgical video, we get 40,000 views. I wish we could get as many views for the rehearsal videos—we must revive authentic sacred music!

About This Series: This article has been “volume 3” in the new series called How Has Nobody Done This Before? This series features hundreds of rehearsal videos—for each individual voice part—of the world’s greatest hymns. The entire project can be accessed completely free of charge at this website (scroll towards the middle section). It’s so useful to be able to send your choir members to a website containing individual voice parts, while knowing the hymn texts (lyrics) and the hymn notes (harmonies) have not been tampered with.

