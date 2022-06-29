“How Has Nobody Done This Before?” • Vol. 1

HILDREN ARE TAUGHT about “discoveries” by people like Benjamin Franklin, Josef Hofmann, Alexander Graham Bell, and Thomas Edison. As we mature, we learn that a true invention is quite rare. In reality, most inventions refine, modify, or improve upon previous items. There’s a real question vis-à-vis whether composers can produce “completely original” compositions, since so much of what composers write is based upon musical ideas from other composers.

True Lacuna: For years, I wondered why nobody has ever created YouTube hymn videos with rehearsal videos for each individual voice part. In other words, why can’t you send your choir to a website where they can learn SATB parts for common hymns? Well, for several years, the Brébeuf hymnal has been filling this void! The goal is to create rehearsal videos for 700+ hymns (which would require 3,500 recordings). We are not finished … but many hundreds of rehearsal videos have been uploaded to this exciting project. (Scroll down to the section marked “rehearsal videos.”)

Example: EISENACH was released this morning:

Gloomy News: Most readers won’t click on the individual voice parts—and that makes me sad. When we post a “scandalous” liturgical video, we get 40,000 views. I wish we could get as many views for the rehearsal videos … because it’s incumbent upon us to revive authentic sacred music!

