New Release! • “Missa de Beata Virgine” (Kevin Allen)

EVIN ALLEN has been highly regarded as a composer of opera, chamber and orchestral music. He has also developed a unique reputation as a composer of church music for the Roman Rite. Mr. Allen’s works, sacred and secular, have been performed in churches and concert halls throughout the United States and Europe.

Mass of the Blessed Virgin: Today, one of his most gorgeous Mass settings—Missa de Beata Virgine for SATB Chorus a cappella—has been released on Amazon:

Weeping While Singing: Here’s a live recording of Dr. Horst Buchholz conducting the “Agnus Dei.” The melodies toward the end are so beautiful, many of the singers began weeping. Crying renders a person unable to sing properly—just like when you’re out of breath—but they couldn’t help themselves:

