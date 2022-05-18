PDF Download • “O Salutaris” (Modern Setting)

HOSE OF YOU who are grandparents realize something odd occurs when a child gets married. The grandparents watch the children make mistakes. They know better—but they must not criticize. They must fight the urge to tell the young couple how to run their lives. Even when they already know the child is going to make a mistake, they must be careful in giving advice—because the child must learn his own lessons. This is a heavy cross for some grandparents. (The urge to nitpick and micromanage can be overwhelming.) But unsolicited advice can garner resentment.

The Wisdom Of Experience: When one matures as a musician, one realizes it is wrong to only sing one style of music at Mass. Now, it’s true that Renaissance music is probably the most perfect music ever composed—especially when it’s based on plainsong. Nevertheless (as we have mentioned many times in the past) one should sing a variety of music at Mass. But I don’t argue over this with young musicians; they must learn this truth for themselves. As much as I love Renaissance polyphony, my choral program (made up of volunteers from the parish) could not exist without the elegant-yet-simple melodies in the Brébeuf hymnal.

A Musical Gem: When it comes to contemporary music, I find much of it lacking in depth. After all, music shouldn’t just consist of “sounds”—it should have depth. However, every once in a blue moon one finds a contemporary piece which is stunning and irresistibly gorgeous. That is certainly the case with O Salutaris Hostia by Canon Jules Van Nuffel. I can’t wait to hear how this sounds in June! It’s being sung at Sacred Music Symposium 2022.

M

R

for each individual voice

ehearsal videosawait you at #53732

Sadness: Most readers won’t click on the individual voice parts, and that makes me sad. When we post a “scandalous” liturgical video, we get 40,000 views. I wish we could get as many views for the rehearsal videos—we must revive authentic sacred music!

Here’s a photograph of Father Van Nuffel conducting:

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.