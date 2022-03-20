“Ah, Holy Jesus” • (Lent + Passiontide Hymn)

OBODY SEEMS TO KNOW anything about “Edward C. Currie,” who was deeply involved with the creation of the New Saint Basil Hymnal (1958). Indeed, the dates of his birth & death seem a mystery. In any event, Mr. Currie complained bitterly about hymn lyrics that “unduly emphasize the human nature of the Savior,” and declared such texts to be “positively harmful.” Regarding many of the texts in the Old Saint Basil Hymnal, he was undoubtedly correct, and (in a moment), I will have something to say regarding harmful movements in the Catholic Church.

Above Reproach: I have no idea what Mr. Currie thought of “Herzliebster Jesu” (a Passiontide Chorale). It was not included in the New Saint Basil, but other fine Catholic hymnals do include it, such as the London Oratory Hymn Book (1998) and the Brébeuf hymnal. Dr. Marier’s hymnal and the New Westminster Hymnal include the tune, but use a different text. Below is the hymn we’re discussing, which I consider above reproach. According to the Brébeuf footnotes, the text is based on passages from Meditationes Divi Augustini by John of Fécamp, a Benedictine Abbot who died in 1097AD.

Rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #692.

Failed Movements: Mr. Currie made reference to a “bad movement” in the Church. Throughout the history of the Church, clerics have promulgated errors. I wish I could say otherwise, but we must tell the truth. One particularly dangerous “movement” that infected many was Jansenism, which was started by the Roman Catholic bishop of Ypres. The Church is made up of frail, human, sinful men. Indeed, Judas Iscariot was chosen by our Lord Himself to be one of the Apostles!

Rebuking Roche: These days, it seems like the Church’s “human side” is all too apparent. The current head of the Congregation for Divine Worship, Archbishop Arthur Roche, publicly attempted to ban the traditional Pontificale—that is to say, Roche attempted to stop bishops from using it. But such an assertion was strongly rebuked by Pope Francis with a decree dated 11 February. Some clerics at the Vatican have also tried to pretend the “Extraordinary Form” ceased to exist when the clock struck midnight on 15 July 2021 … a truly bizarre idea! And yet, in the most recent high-level document from the Vatican—Praedicate Evangelium (19 March 2022)—we find the following:

Careerism: In their pursuit of power, some clerics seem willing to make any statement—no matter how preposterous! Again, this is nothing new in the life of the Church. For instance, back in 1951, a clandestine Vatican committee (Commissio Piana) enacted a rather sloppy reform of the Easter Vigil. The major changes were: (1) modifications of the Easter Candle blessing; (2) elimination of much Sacred Scripture; (3) substituting a rather “cheap” glass container for the ancient baptistery; and (4) changing the time of the ceremony, based upon an incorrect historical hypothesis. In a shameless and bizarre speech in 1966, Annibale Bugnini had the nerve to say this botched reform brought “a breath of new life to the whole Church.” [Incidentally, this was historically false; very few localities adopted the “experimental” Easter Vigil.] Annibale Bugnini went on to say that the experimental Easter Vigil “came like a sweet scented spring in full blossom.” What a curious thing to say! What sane person would equate eliminating Scripture readings with the “scent” of spring blossoms?

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.