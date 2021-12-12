PDF Download • Vespers Organ Accompaniment — “Our Lady of Guadalupe” (12 December)

ARDINAL BARTOLUCCI was challenged (in 2008) vis-à-vis whether the pre-conciliar rites were “participatory.” He responded forcefully, citing a little town “in this beautiful countryside, at one time inhabited by people full of faith and piety. On Sunday at Vespers the priest would have been able to intone the Deus in adjutórium meum inténde and then fall asleep in the high-backed chair—not waking up until the CHAPTER—and the peasants would have continued on their own—and the heads of family would have intoned the antiphon!”

Our Lady of Guadalupe: Feel free to download this booklet I created for December 12th—“Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe”—which in Mexico replaces the 3rd Sunday of Advent. For the Missale Antiquius, Our Lady of Guadalupe was a Double of the First Class in San Francisco, Santa Fe, Sacramento, Tucson, and Los Angeles.

The organ accompaniment I created is pretty messy, but feel free to download it.

A False Claim: Latin Mass parishes are falsely accused of “not following Vatican II.” How long will such a bizarre accusation be allowed? We recently saw that Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone issued a document explicitly contradicting Vatican II. He justified this by saying we must “follow” the Second Vatican Council. Does “following the Council” mean doing the exact opposite of what Vatican II specifically mandated? In what universe does that make sense? Here’s a quick reminder:

Vatican II said:

“Pastors of souls should see to it that the chief hours, especially Vespers, are celebrated in common in church on Sundays and the more solemn feasts. And the laity, too, are encouraged to recite the divine office, either with the priests, or among themselves, or even individually” (SC §100). Vatican II said:

“Lauds and Vespers are the two hinges on which the daily office turns” (SC §89a). Vatican II said:

“The Latin language is to be retained by clerics in the divine office” (SC §101).

You can watch a YouTube Video (with scrolling score) showing our congregation singing Vespers.

A Digression: In my Vespers booklet above, perhaps you noticed I sometimes ignore the episemata of the Classical Solesmes Method. If you’ve been following this blog for any length of time, you already know that I have all kinds of issues with adding such editorial “suggestions” (!) to the official edition, and Abbat Pothier was correct to point out that rarely do they reflect the Romanian signs accurately. Speaking of melismatic moræ vocis, those familiar with Gregorian Chant will have noticed some strange figurations in the “Ave Maria” from the 3rd Sunday of Advent. For instance, these two notes are supposed to form a “long note” according to the Classical Solesmes Method, but they’re too far apart for that:

In the Editio Vaticana—which is still the official edition of the Church—there is a “melismatic mora” there, which means there is supposed to be a “pause” (slight elongation) at the end of that neume:

This is the only example I know of where Dom Mocquereau changed or modified something significant in a subsequent edition, because you can see that the 1908 Solesmes edition does mark that melismatic mora:

A Case In Point: It would seem that Solesmes Abbey got a little “bolder” when it came to disobeying the Vatican after their 1908 edition met with success! By the way, the aforementioned Offertory (“Ave María”) is a perfect example of Solesmes contradicting the official edition in tons of places:

Finally, some examples of the “Ave María” plainsong from the Middle Ages:

