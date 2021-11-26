Boston Cathedral Singers’ “From the Bell Tower” on “Sounds from the Spires”

THE BOSTON CATHEDRAL SINGERS’ album From the Bell Tower was featured on Sounds from the Spires on SIRIUS XM 129 Radio, The Catholic Channel.

I had the opportunity to speak with the program’s host, Dr. Jennifer Pascual, Director of Music for Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. The program featured seven tracks from the album including Kevin Allen’s Ave Maria premiered in 2019 at the Sacred Music Symposium in Los Angeles. It also includes works from Richard J. Clark’s Four Eucharistic Motets (Adoro te devote and Ave Verum Corpus, Palestrina’s Alma Redemptoris Mater and others.

Listen here to the program (aired November 20, 22, 25, 2021):

“From the Bell Tower” is available on all digital formats including:

• Apple iTunes • Amazon Music • Spotify • Napster • Pandora • Anghami • qobuz

Music featured on this program:

• Alma Redemptoris Mater, Palestrina

• Low How a Rose E’er Blooming

• Ave Maria, Kevin Allen

• Seek the Lord While He May Be Found, Richard J. Clark

• Adoro te devote, (from Four Eucharistic Motets) Richard J. Clark

• Ave Verum Corpus, (from Four Eucharistic Motets) Richard J. Clark

• How Can I Keep from Singing, Robert Lowry, Arr. RJC

