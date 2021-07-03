PDF Download • “Polyphonic Creed Extension” (Perfect Canon Between Soprano & Alto)

E DON’T KNOW very much about how the Last Supper would have looked. Most scholars believe the Apostles and our Blessed Lord would have been laying down (“reclining”) as they ate—not sitting upright at a table like Americans eating breakfast in the 21st century. Some scholars have tried to guess how certain Jewish rituals might have influenced the early Christian rites and “disciplina arcana”—and Father Adrian Fortescue did as well. Because of the words “Postquam cœnatum est,” we know that the chalice our Lord consecrated was the fourth (last) Hallel cup. I am certainly not qualified to add to this type of scholarship in any way.

Dogs In Church: In spite of what certain internet authors assert, there is much we don’t know about the sacred liturgy even in “modern” times—such as the 16th century. Contemporaneous documents show that it was quite common to bring dogs into church at that time. The noisy dog sounds were something prayerful Catholics complained about vociferously. What exactly did that look like? It’s doubtful there would have been silence in the nave of the church—even while complex polyphony was being sung! And people back in those days (who had to work so hard) often smelled bad … which is why incense was used according to some sources. Furthermore, how long did it take the Celebrant to pray the Canon? Examining the length of certain settings (SANCTUS + HOSANNA + BENEDICTUS + HOSANNA), it would seem the priest took a very long time saying the Canon.

Make It Fit Our Times: Therefore, Catholics have always needed to adapt traditional music to the sacred liturgy of the times. In today’s environment—for a variety of reasons—it is often imprudent to attempt a full Renaissance setting of the CREDO, which can easily last 9 minutes or more. Therefore, we are “stealing” something the Germans do. The Germans sing the Creed in plainsong, but switch to polyphony for the “Et Incarnatus Est” section. My choir has been singing Credo VII with added polyphonic sections.

An Example: I don’t like hearing my Soprano voice (I’m a Baritone), but my colleague Keven Smith has encouraged me to continue—so here’s my attempt at a simulation video:

* PDF Download • Credo Extension (Perfect Canon)

—Based off something Father Guerrero published in 1566AD.

Rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #62964 .

Singing Is Physical: There is something I wish I could get across: Singing is physical. A recording device cannot reproduce a choral sound. The piano is a percussive instrument, and can be recorded with greater fidelity than a choir. What I’m trying to say is this: A choral sound is something physical, and microphones cannot capture it. We must form choirs; and this requires a minimum of three singers per part. If there are just two singers on a part, one voice will always dominate the other. You don’t have a choir until you have a minimum of three (3) singers per part. Four soloists singing SATB cannot substitute for an actual choir. There is nothing as powerful as hearing a real choir sing in real life, especially if they are in “mixed formation.” I believe that we must form choirs and show priests how an actual choir sounds in real life. Then we will see progress in the world of Catholic Church music.

P.S. To download a “Credo” image from the 14th century, click here.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.