My Ode to Kevin Allen

ONSIDER THIS my long overdue ‘Ode to Kevin Allen’. I cannot remember exactly when I first encountered his music, but it was likely during my days as a lurker on this blog (long before becoming a contributor). His Ave Sacer Christi Sanguis, which has received ample attention already, was my gateway piece to a deeper appreciation of his musical offerings. Mr. Allen is the only composer I know who has set that text to music. Many are familiar with the AVE VERUM CORPUS—sung in Elevatióne Córporis Christi—but not that many are aware of the AVE SACER CHRISTI SANGUIS, sung at the elevation of the Most Precious Blood (“in Elevatióne Sánguinis Christi”).

I know what you’re all saying: “Recording, or it didn’t happen!” Here’s an excerpt of my parish’s Schola Immaculata singing that lovely composition last November.

Paratur Nobis Mensa • The real reason I’m writing today is to highlight an Allen piece that my Schola Immaculata sang for Holy Thursday—one that I have yet to hear enough about: Paratur Nobis Mensa. Program it immediately, my friends, in choir lofts around the world! This is not an easy piece and you’ll even hear a hiccup in the recording below. Of course, that is the nature of live music, especially when sung by a fully volunteer Schola. Honestly, that humanity only deepens the prayer.

I was privileged to meet Mr. Allen (and Mr. Ostrowski) at a Gregorian chant workshop put on by Saint Gregory Hall in Chicago in fall of 2024. He was kind, humble, and dealt with a brand new music director asking him many questions with grace. God bless him always!

Both of the motets above come from Motecta Trium Vocum, which can be purchased directly from Amazon via Emporium Kevin Allen.

