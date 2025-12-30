Card. Heenan on Ronald Knox: “Perhaps the Church’s greatest figure of the 20th century.”

OHN CARDINAL HEENAN served as the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Westminster from 1963 until his death in 1974. Writing in 1974, he called Monsignor Ronald Knox “perhaps the Church’s greatest figure of the 20th century.” He also added: “Although renowned as a preacher and scholar, his greatness lay in his holiness of life.” You can read the full quotation:

* PDF Download • Cardinal Heenan on Ronald Knox

—Words written in 1974 by the Roman Cathlic Archbishop of Westminster.

Below is a photograph of John Cardinal Heenan:

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.