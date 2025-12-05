(5 Dec. 2025) • Pope Leo XIV Speaks on Liturgical Music

Pope Leo XIV speaking on 5 December 2025:

Music has always had an important role in Christian experience. In the liturgy, in particular, singing is never a “soundtrack”, a simple backdrop, but is intended to lift the soul to lead it as close as possible to the mystery that is celebrated. Saint Augustine, referring precisely to singing in prayer, wrote in his Comment on the Psalms: “You must sing to Him, but not out of tune. He does not wish for His ears to be offended. Sing with artistry, O brethren.” How important in music are care, commitment, artistry, and, finally, the harmony that comes from them: it is truly a precious gift that God has given to all humanity.