“The Injustice of Traditionis Custodes” • (Private Meetings at the Vatican)

ŁAWOMIR CENCKIEWICZ—2nd from left below—national security advisor to KAROL NAWROCKI (Polish President), said yesterday that during their recent visit to the Vatican, he discussed “the subject of Catholic Tradition & the injustices of Traditionis Custodes.” Cenckiewicz wrote as follows:

I offered filial homage to the Vicar of Christ. I was also introduced to Cardinal Parolin and several prelates in the papal circle. My visit to the papal apartments, the opportunity to spend time in several of the rooms where Pope Saint Pius X lived, worked, and resided, and admiring the paintings of the great masters, El Greco, Dürer, and Caravaggio, was a profound experience for me! Deo gratias!

P.S.

And if you think the subject of Catholic Tradition and the injustices of Traditionis Custodes were absent during my two visits to the Vatican (and my private conversations with the prelates), you are mistaken…

It will be recalled that the Poles were the first to break the code of THE ENIGMA MACHINE at the beginning of World War II. Verbum sapienti…

During our times, may Witold Pilecki intercede for us. Poland is currently the most Catholic country in the world, according to some.

