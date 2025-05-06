We (Will) Have A Pope!

These are the most extraordinary days. Surprising, a bit unexpected even when you know these things are coming.

With the Conclave beginning, here’s something fun to share with your children, a book about the Conclave with beautiful pictures.

The text is simple and describes the process of the “Scrutiny”. Each beautiful picture perfectly matches what is described. It certainly brings back memories of our pilgrimage last summer.

As this process begins, we pray in earnest that the Cardinals “will humbly obey the promptings of the Holy Spirit,” as we joyfully await our new Pope.

May every home resound with an enthusiastic chanting of “Veni Creator Spiritus”!

Fun fact: The first Conclave, where Cardinals were fully sequestered, was in Arezzo, Italy. A must-see for Catholic (and all) musicians. It is the home of Guido, the Catholic music director who invented staff notation. (Yes, Catholics did that.)

Guido has a statue in the middle of town. Here’s the plaque.

