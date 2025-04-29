“Entrance Chant” • 3rd Sunday of Easter

You can download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the Third Sunday of Easter (4 May 2025). Corresponding to the vocalist score is this free organ accompaniment. The authentic version—on the words ómnis térra—sounds exactly like the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. However, it only sounds that way if you follow Dom Mocquereau’s rhythm, which adds syncopation (in spite of the fact that Mocquereau claimed to abhor syncopation). The Germans do not syncopate the rhythm. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.

