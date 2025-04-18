(2025) • “Vexilla Regis” + “Ubi Caritas”

Corpus Christi Watershed

Jesus said to them: “I have come into this world so that a sentence may fall upon it, that those who are blind should see, and those who see should become blind. If you were blind, you would not be guilty. It is because you protest, ‘We can see clearly,’ that you cannot be rid of your guilt.”

HE FOLLOWING maxim contains much wisdom: “Something is better than nothing.” Our fabulous contributors here at Corpus Christi Watershed are all in charge of outstanding sacred music programs. During Holy Week, they will sing literally hours (!) of music. It would require an enormous amount of time to locate, master, and upload recordings from all these ceremonies … but none of us has much free time! So what’s to be done? What can we do? Rather than post nothing at all, I offer below two (2) recordings. If God gives us the requisite time and energy, I hope we can post tons more. But this must suffice for the present.

Vexilla Regis The first sample is my choir here in Michigan—which is made up 100% of wonderful and generous volunteers—singing “Vexilla Regis” on Good Friday (18 April 2025). Verse two, when the SATB voices enter, is not to be missed—a truly glorious moment!

Corrinne May Now, from Singapore, we hear CORRINNE MAY conducting a Ola Gjeilo’s version of “Ubi Caritas” sung beautifully by her magnificent choir of volunteer singers.

