Some have expressed interest in perusing the ORDER OF MUSIC I prepared for the Holy Thursday (17 April 2025). If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. Since Holy Week reduces usage of the pipe organ, I marked with an “X” all the selections being sung a cappella. The name “Maundy Thursday” comes from MANDATUM a.k.a. “the washing of the feet.”

