It seems the gems of the SAINT EDMUND CAMPION MISSAL Third Edition can never be exhausted. In 1952, Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen declared the Bible translation by Monsignor Ronald Knox as “the best” (his words). I took the elegant & rhyming translation created by Monsignor Knox for “Ubi Cáritas”—courtesy of the CAMPION MISSAL—and placed it next to the musical notes.

