Jesus said to them: “I have come into this world so that a sentence may fall upon it, that those who are blind should see, and those who see should become blind. If you were blind, you would not be guilty. It is because you protest, ‘We can see clearly,’ that you cannot be rid of your guilt.”

“Reader Feedback” • 7 April 2025

A reader in Poland writes: “I don’t know where our music would be without these psalms. We’ve been using them in an English Mass in Poland for probably 15 years. As a non-musician with little training (high school choir, some basic piano), these made singing the psalm a cappella in Mass possible for about a year and a half before we got an organist who has relied on them since 2011. The site is a huge help for me singing all the chants of the TRIDUUM (apart from the priest’s or deacon’s chant) a cappella with no musical support, because I learned so much from doing the psalms at Sunday Mass a capella for many months. Your site is completely invaluable for us! I can’t calculate how helpful it’s been … and still is to us in Poland, where English print resources don’t exist and are very expensive to import.”

