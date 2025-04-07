“Reader Feedback” • 7 April 2025

A reader in Poland writes: “I don’t know where our music would be without these psalms. We’ve been using them in an English Mass in Poland for probably 15 years. As a non-musician with little training (high school choir, some basic piano), these made singing the psalm a cappella in Mass possible for about a year and a half before we got an organist who has relied on them since 2011. The site is a huge help for me singing all the chants of the TRIDUUM (apart from the priest’s or deacon’s chant) a cappella with no musical support, because I learned so much from doing the psalms at Sunday Mass a capella for many months. Your site is completely invaluable for us! I can’t calculate how helpful it’s been … and still is to us in Poland, where English print resources don’t exist and are very expensive to import.”

