It would be difficult to imagine more holy prayers than the “orations” at Mass: i.e. the Collect, Secret, and Post-Communion. Consider the Secret Prayer for Trinity Sunday: “Hallow, we pray thee, Lord our God, by our invocation of thy holy name, this sacrificial offering, and work upon us until we too become an eternal offering to thee: through our Lord.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.