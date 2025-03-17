“Entrance Chant” • 3rd Sunday of Lent

You can download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the Third Sunday of Lent (23 March 2025). Corresponding to the vocalist score is this free organ accompaniment. The authentic version is called “Óculi Mei” and comes from Psalm 24. (That same psalm was used by the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON for the 2nd Sunday of Lent.) If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.