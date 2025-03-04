“Entrance Chant” • 1st Sunday of Lent

You can download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the First Sunday of Lent (9 March 2025). Corresponding to the vocalist score is this free organ accompaniment. This English adaptation uses the same mode as the authentic version. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ. I believe this to be one of the finest organ accompaniments I’ve written. (Organ accompaniment is permitted during Lent “to support the voices” in both the Ordinary Form and the Extraordinary Form.)

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.