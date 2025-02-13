“Entrance Chant” • 7th Sunday (Ord. Time)

You can download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the 7th Sunday in Ordinary Time (23 February 2025). Corresponding to the vocalist score is this free organ accompaniment. This English adaptation uses mode 5, as does the authentic Gregorian Chant version, which formerly was used in a rather surprising place (viz. the 1st Sunday after Pentecost). If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.