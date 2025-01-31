Corpus Christi Watershed

The Mystery Has Been Solved

For more than twenty years, I’ve sought information regarding Karl Ott, who in 1935 published the OFFERTORIALE (a book containing the lengthy and elaborate ‘extended’ verses for mediæval offertories). I’m beginning to think he never existed in the first place. Perhaps “KARL OTT” is a pseudonym. For years, I wondered where he copied his scores from, but that mystery has been solved. They resemble Solesmes’ editions but lack rhythmic symbols. It turns out Ott ‘borrowed’ the plates from this beautiful 1908 edition by Solesmes Abbey.

