“Entrance Chant” • 3rd Sunday (Ord. Time)

For this coming Sunday, short-but-sweet certainly applies! You can download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time (26 January 2025). Corresponding to the vocalist score is this free organ accompaniment. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.

