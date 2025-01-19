PDF Download • “Small Choirs, Unite!” (2nd Part)

ERE IS ANOTHER little gem for your sacred music libraries suitable for a smaller choir. “O Bone Jesu” by Michelangelo Grancini is for SAB, but could be a real work-horse for a choir of any size. I used this piece following the Communion Proper on the feast of Christ the King. I already have plans to use it again during the Lenten season. I cannot think of a time during the liturgical calendar when we should not be asking Jesus to have mercy on us.

To listen to my fully volunteer Schola Cantorum sing this piece, please click here. My colleague in the parish office who sings in my choir could be found singing this in her office, so I have every reason to believe my choristers enjoyed working on this piece. This is definitely a piece worth bringing out for choirs of all sizes, but is definitely a good option for those of us growing our choral programs.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.