Download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the 2nd Sunday in Ordinary Time (19 January 2025). This English adaptation matches the mode of the version in Gregorian Chant. Corresponding to the vocalist score is this free organ accompaniment. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.
“Entrance Chant” • 2nd Sunday (Ord. Time)
