Download the ENTRANCE ANTIPHON in English for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord (12 January 2025). This English adaptation matches the mode of the version in Gregorian Chant. Corresponding to the vocalist score is this free organ accompaniment. If you’re someone who enjoys rehearsal videos, this morning I attempted to sing it while simultaneously accompanying my voice on the pipe organ.
“Entrance Chant” • Baptism of the Lord
