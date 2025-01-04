Some have expressed interest in perusing the “ORDER OF MUSIC” I prepared for the Feast of the Epiphany. If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. The EPIPHANY SEASON according to the 1970 liturgical calendar is exceedingly brief and was placed underneath the Christmas season. That’s a real shame, because there are so many great Epiphany hymns…
“Music List” • Feast of the Epiphany
