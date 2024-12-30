Accents Do Matter!

Corpus Christi Watershed

Some have questioned why the Jogues Pew Missal—which contains full propers & readings in English—was so meticulous regarding accentuation for Latin words. The upcoming feast of the EPIPHANY gives a good example. The ENTRANCE CHANT begins: “advénit” as you can see. The Latin word advénit means “has arrived.” The Latin word ádvenit means “is approaching.” Does this matter? It certainly does. For instance, the AMERICAN GRADUAL incorrectly translates advénit as “is drawing near.” This ancient chant is in Mode II. Very few INTROITS appear to be in Mode II. For the record, “vénimus” and “venímus” also mean different things.

