Some have expressed interest in perusing the “ORDER OF MUSIC” I prepared for the Feast of the Holy Family. If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. This feast has fallen on many different days over the years. Originally, it was celebrated on the 3rd Sunday after Easter. According to the current calendar, it’s celebrated this coming Sunday.
“Music List” • Feast of the Holy Family
