HE ARCHDIOCESE of Boston has long awaited the installation of a new Archbishop. Historically, it is exceedingly rare for an Archbishop to reach their 80th birthday without a successor being named. Such was the case with His Eminence Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley, OFM, Cap. who turned 80 in June of 2024. On August 5, 2024, Pope Francis named Bishop Richard Garth Henning Tenth Bishop and Seventh Archbishop of Boston. His appointment was somewhat unexpected as he was installed as Bishop of Providence in May of 2023. This surprise may indeed be spiritually providential.

Archbishop Henning’s Mass of Installation was held on October 31, 2024 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. (To view the Mass program click here.) For the occasion I composed a choral work based on his episcopal motto, Put Out into the Deep. It is composed for SATB choir, organ, and assembly. Optional brass quintet and timpani make an appearance only on the final refrain.

The text is from Luke 5: 1, 3-8, 10-11 (Luke 5:1-11 is the Gospel for the Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C). The baritone solos, composed especially for Taras Leschishin, alternate with SATB choir serving as “narrators” of the story. This is rendered with a balance of proclaiming the word and expressive text painting. Musical metaphors include an unusual octave leap downward in the refrain melody.

I OFFER THE SCORE FOR FREE; I have no intention to make money from this. It wouldn’t be much anyway!

NOTE ON THE BROADCAST: Broadcast live on The Catholic TV Network, one can get a good sense of the score from here. The music is occasionally interrupted by prerecorded interviews with Archbishop Richard G. Henning. Commentary during televised Masses of such importance is not unusual. However, this was an ingenious alternate approach that allowed viewers to get to know Archbishop Henning a bit better. It was also quite fitting this piece was the backdrop to his words.

SAINT PETER OFTEN WEARS his heart out on his sleeve particularly in his best and worst moments. Peter is blunt and says what is on his mind. He also is known to change his mind. This is certainly one such story. Peter and fishermen pull up their boats to hear Jesus preach. Jesus tells them to “Put out into the deep.” Peter argues with Jesus that they “toiled all night and caught nothing.” They do as Jesus says, and the boats are overflowing with fish to the point of sinking.

Peter’s reaction is fascinating. Instead of delight at an enormous catch and a big payday, Peter recoils in shame and humility: “Depart from me, for I am a sinful man, O Lord.” However, this is perhaps one of Saint Peter’s most heartfelt moments. He sees the inner truth of his being, unworthy to be in Jesus’ presence.

Yet, Jesus called upon Peter to be the rock upon which to built his Church.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.